STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha raises curtains on glamping fest

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the tourists through video message.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Ramchandi beach | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism’s flagship three-month long luxurious camping event - Eco Retreat - was kick-started at five tourist destinations on Wednesday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the event through video messages in virtual mode.

Billed as Eastern India’s foremost glamping festival, a fusion of luxury and leisure, it will continue till February 28. While the festival is being hosted at Konark for the second time, Odisha Tourism has extended it to Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi, Hirakud and Satkosia this year.

“The success of the Eco Retreat model is evident from the enthusiastic response received by each of the Eco Retreats, across diverse locales. Eco Retreats 2020 will become a hallmark in encouraging tourists from across India to explore the beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha,” Naveen said. All arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The facilities and services at the Eco Retreat are in complete compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs prescribed by the Centre. I hope all tourists would have equally enjoyed the road journey to the venues given our excellent road infrastructure that passes through myriad landscape,” the CM added.  

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the tourists through video message. “Konark and Rann of Kutch are two glamping events in India which have attracted the attention in the country and outside,” Patel said and appreciated the initiative of Odisha Government for taking such a novel initiative in organising the event at five locations amidst the global pandemic situation.

Pradhan highlighted the unexplored destinations of the State and said the Eco Retreat can be the vehicle to fulfill Odisha’s immense tourism potential. He called on everyone to support this initiative and make it a success.  This year, a total 145 cottages of different categories have been put up in five locations. The additional features in the current year at Ramchandi are sea surfing session, parasailing, e-scooter and open air restaurant besides the beach shack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Tourism Eco Retreat
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp