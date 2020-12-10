Odisha raises curtains on glamping fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism’s flagship three-month long luxurious camping event - Eco Retreat - was kick-started at five tourist destinations on Wednesday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the event through video messages in virtual mode.

Billed as Eastern India’s foremost glamping festival, a fusion of luxury and leisure, it will continue till February 28. While the festival is being hosted at Konark for the second time, Odisha Tourism has extended it to Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi, Hirakud and Satkosia this year.

“The success of the Eco Retreat model is evident from the enthusiastic response received by each of the Eco Retreats, across diverse locales. Eco Retreats 2020 will become a hallmark in encouraging tourists from across India to explore the beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha,” Naveen said. All arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The facilities and services at the Eco Retreat are in complete compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs prescribed by the Centre. I hope all tourists would have equally enjoyed the road journey to the venues given our excellent road infrastructure that passes through myriad landscape,” the CM added.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the tourists through video message. “Konark and Rann of Kutch are two glamping events in India which have attracted the attention in the country and outside,” Patel said and appreciated the initiative of Odisha Government for taking such a novel initiative in organising the event at five locations amidst the global pandemic situation.

Pradhan highlighted the unexplored destinations of the State and said the Eco Retreat can be the vehicle to fulfill Odisha’s immense tourism potential. He called on everyone to support this initiative and make it a success. This year, a total 145 cottages of different categories have been put up in five locations. The additional features in the current year at Ramchandi are sea surfing session, parasailing, e-scooter and open air restaurant besides the beach shack.