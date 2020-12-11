STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus turns turtle near Hatibadi jungle, 23 passengers injured

The mishap took place at around 1.45 pm after the passenger bus departed from Rairangpur bus stand.

Published: 11th December 2020 08:00 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 23 persons were injured, three of them critically, after the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle at Kalikapur near Hatibadi jungle within Rairangpur Rural police limits here on Thursday. 

The injured were rushed to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. Three passengers including a 10 year-old girl were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada after their condition deteriorated. Rest were discharged after first-aid.

The mishap took place at around 1.45 pm after the passenger bus departed from Rairangpur bus stand. The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers from Rairangpur and it was on way to Udala via Baripada. Sources said the bus, having 30 seats, had accommodated passengers more than its capacity. 

OIC of Rairangpur Rural police station Padmalochan Panigrahi said the accident took place due to reckless driving. The bus was speeding on a road which was under renovation. Following the mishap, both the driver and helper of the bus fled the spot. Locals informed the fire brigade which rushed to the accident site. The passengers trapped inside the vehicles were rescued with help of locals.  Police have seized the bus and registered a case. Further investigation is on. 
 

