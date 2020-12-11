Farmers up the ante on Panigrahy, Sorada MLA

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After opposition political parties, tribal farmers of Sorada block have turned the heat on Gopalpur MLA and expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahy. Hundreds of farmers led by All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (AIKMS) leaders reached the office of Superintendent of Berhampur Vigilance Division on Thursday alleging misdeeds by Sorada MLA Purna Chandra Swain at the behest of Panigrahy.

In a memorandum, the farmers alleged that by using their political clout, the MLA duo acquired hundreds of acres of land by evicting tribals and poor people in Sorada. When faced with resistance, they threatened the locals of police action.

They further claimed that Swain, a close aide of Panigrahy amassed huge property by illegal means. He opened a motorcycle showroom, constructed seven ponds at Baduapalli for pisciculture, brick unit over 50 acre by using MLALAD fund. The farmers urged the vigilance SP to probe the irregularities done by the duo in Sorada through a special investigation team.

Meanwhile, as part of its second phase probe into the alleged involvement of IFS officer Abhay Pathak’s son Akash Pathak and Panigrahy in a job scam in Ganjam, Crime Branch (CB) officials along with a Vigilance team reached Berhampur. The two teams interrogated several officials linked to the case and victims of the job fraud.

Earlier, the CB and Vigilance teams had detected huge deposits of money in Panigrahy’s bank account by a liquor trader and a petrol pump owner. A report in this regard was placed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). An ED team is now assisting in the probe.

The anti-corruption agencies had also detected a deposit of `2.40 crore in Panigrahy’s account of which a major portion was transferred to the account of Akash with whom the marriage of the MLA’s daughter had been fixed. The CB also quizzed the MLA’s supporters including retired principal Sarbeswar Rao. After retirement, Rao was working as Panigrahy’s advisor. Akash’s PA, during interrogation, had reportedly revealed about Rao. The other retired principal, Kambhupani Sahu, came under the CB scanner.

The agency has also got vital information about ornaments prepared for Panigrahy’s daughter for her marriage. Sources said Panigrahi had placed an order with a goldsmith to prepare gold ornaments weighing six kg for his daughter’s marriage which was scheduled for December 11 this year. The CB is in search of the goldsmith.

