HBT campaign to end crime against women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to create awareness on crime against women, city-based Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) observed ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence’ from November 25 to December 10. This year, HBT partnered with the women’s wing of FICCI, FLO, to observe the programme and launched ‘one million rising’ campaign to raise voices on violence against women.

A signature campaign was also launched and so far, 22,185 people have signed and pledged to end violence against children and women, founder of HBT Dharitri Patnaik informed. This apart, a series of open mic sessions were held among women workers and daily wage earners in tribal pockets of Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts, urban communities in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and in some villages of Madhya Pradesh.

Women workers in large numbers came forward and shared their workplace related challenges and other social issues while interacting with the organisers. Over 2,500 women participated in the community level open mic programmes.

During the campaign, 20 women casual workers from Budheswari Labour Colony, Pichu Basti, Rangani Sahi, Jagannath Basti Press Colony and OUAT Farm Gate Basti here were facilitated. Similarly, 42 women street vendors were linked with PM SVANidhi scheme to receive micro credit facility and revive their businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, over 2,000 adolescent girls were sensitised on different forms of violence and gender-based discrimination through various activities like paintings, rangoli, role plays and slogan writing in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Satapada and Bhubaneswar.

CB to take Akash on 5-day remand today

Bhubaneswar: The State Crime Branch will take suspended IFS official Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash on five-day remand from Friday for questioning him in connection with allegedly cheating job aspirants with an assurance of providing them employment in Tata Motors. Abhay and Akash were arrested by the Vigilance on November 27 on charges of corruption. Sources said the officers will question Akash regarding his bank accounts and his claims of working with Tata Motors.

