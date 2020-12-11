Odisha govt clears land proposal of 28 MSMEs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday gave in-principle approval for allotment of land to 28 projects to be set up with an estimated investment of Rs 588 crore.

The projects requiring land are mostly MSME units from varied sectors like sea food processing, IT and ITES, automobiles, agro-food processing, tourism, light engineering, warehousing, seed processing and manufacturing.

These projects have been recommended by State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), District Level Single Window Clearance Authority (DLSWCA) and different nodal agencies, said IDCO CMD Sanjay Singh.

The proposals for land allotment to these projects were discussed at a meeting of the high level land allotment committee chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here. Besides, 16 MSME units recommended by different DLSWCA received approval for land allotment in the industrial estates of Bhubaneswar, Chhatabar Khurda, Janala and Chandka.

These units have the potential to provide direct employment to 3245 persons, Singh said. The Chief Secretary requested the entrepreneurs to complete their construction works within the scheduled timeline of IDCO.