STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt clears land proposal of 28 MSMEs

The State government on Thursday gave in-principle approval for allotment of land to 28 projects to be set up with an estimated investment of Rs 588 crore.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday gave in-principle approval for allotment of land to 28 projects to be set up with an estimated investment of Rs 588 crore.

The projects requiring land are mostly MSME units from varied sectors like sea food processing, IT and ITES, automobiles, agro-food processing, tourism, light engineering, warehousing, seed processing and manufacturing.

These projects have been recommended by State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), District Level Single Window Clearance Authority (DLSWCA) and different nodal agencies, said IDCO CMD Sanjay Singh.

The proposals for land allotment to these projects were discussed at a meeting of the high level land allotment committee chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here. Besides, 16 MSME units recommended by different DLSWCA received approval for land allotment in the industrial estates of Bhubaneswar, Chhatabar Khurda, Janala and Chandka.

These units have the potential to provide direct employment to 3245 persons, Singh said. The Chief Secretary requested the entrepreneurs to complete their construction works within the scheduled timeline of IDCO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp