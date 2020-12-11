Odisha schools and colleges to reopen at right time: CM Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Das and Higher Education department (DHE) Secretary Saswat Mishra announced plans for reopening schools and colleges from January, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his disapproval of such statements and said appropriate decision will be taken at the right time.

Taking note of the statements of Dash and Mishra during his review of Covid-19 situation in the State, Naveen said that any decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken after considering all aspects. Educational institutions have been closed for over eight months since the lockdown was imposed in March. While medical colleges have reopened from December 1, the government had authorised the SME and DHE to explore opening of schools from 9th to 12th in a graded manner in consultation with stakeholders.

Dash on Thursday announced that schools in the State will reopen in January instead of December and initially classes for Class X to Class XII would be resumed. He also stated that examinations will be deferred by two months as classes will have to be be conducted for a minimum of 100 days. Excluding festival holidays, classes would be held on Saturdays and Sundays to cover the syllabus that has already been slashed by 30 per cent.

As around 6 lakh students will appear for the Class X examination, the State government is planning to provide them question bank to prepare for the test, he said. The department has already asked the higher secondary schools to sanitise the campuses ahead of reopening. The DHE Secretary Mishra also stated that colleges and universities are expected to reopen in January.

The department has already advised the higher education institutions not to conduct exams without commencement of classes in physical mode and completion of syllabus. Initially, exams will be held only for the final semester students of various course in degree colleges and universities. The department expects completion of syllabus in colleges and universities within three months, if they are reopened next month, Mishra said.