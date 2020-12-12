Apply for job afresh, Odisha government tells agitating ANMs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday advised agitating ANMs to submit fresh applications as and when the recruitment of health workers will begin in the State.

Appealing the disengaged ANMs, who are on dharna demanding regularisation of service, Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das said the recruitment for more than 5,000 posts will start soon and the eligible candidates can apply once the notification is issued.

“They all can apply afresh. They will be engaged against the vacant posts after they clear the test and other formalities adopted during the recruitment,” he said.

Hundreds of women health workers engaged at different Covid care centres and homes are on indefinite strike at Lower PMG square here since November 28 seeking payment of pending salary and regularisation of their jobs.

They said the Covid-19 situation is under control in the State because of their dedicated service. “If there is vacancy, the government should consider our applications and appoint us permanently,” they demanded.

The Health Minister, however, clarified that the ANMs were temporarily engaged during the pandemic for the management of Covid-19 suspects and patients.

“The engagement was purely contractual and the period of service was clearly mentioned. Nowhere, it was mentioned that they will be posted as regular employee,” Das added.