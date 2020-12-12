Defecating in open to attract fine of Rs 50 fine in Kuchinda

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Beginning January 1, anyone found defecating out in the open in Kuchinda town will be slapped a fine of Rs 50. The civic body has decided to penalise people pooping in the open from the New Year. Besides, households found releasing faecal sludge and septage into public drains will be slapped with a fine of Rs 500.There are four public and seven community toilets in different parts of the town. All the four public toilets have got ISO certification. There are 11 Wards in Kuchinda NAC area.

Executive officer (EO) of Kuchinda NAC Manoj Tandi said the NAC area was declared open defecation free (ODF) town in December last year. Since the civic body has applied for ODF+ status, it is essential to check people from releasing household sewage into public drains.

Situated in the tribal-dominated Kuchinda sub-division of Sambalpur district, the town has a population of around 16,000. Tandi said though there are many public and community toilets across the town, people are found defecating in the open, putting others at risk of various diseases. Hence, the civic body has decided to penalise violators.

The EO further said the civic authorities are creating awareness among residents before implementing the rule. Field staff and NAC officials are organising awareness campaigns to educate residents about the new law and ills of open defecation. This apart, Swachh Sathis are also holding meetings in every Ward and making people aware about the new rule.

From the beginning of 2021, a squad will do rounds in the town and prosecute the violators. Swachh Sathis will also keep a close watch on households dumping septage into public drains, Tandi added.