Five chain snatchers, three receivers nabbed in Odisha

Although Nayak and his mother escaped narrowly, they fell down from the two-wheeler and sustained severe injuries.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A chain snatching gang was busted and five of its members arrested on Friday by Sadar Police in Cuttack.Three receivers of the stolen ornaments have also been arrested and 13 gold chains seized from them.

The five accused are Sangram Rout, Dhaneswar Pradhan, Manas Lenka, Jagannath Bhoi and Pradip Behera. The three persons who received the stolen chains from them are Baidyanath Sahoo, Kaminikanta Rana and Dillip Moharana.

Police said Satya Ranjan Nayak of Bidanasi was returning to Cuttack from Bhubaneswar with his mother on a motorcycle on December 5 evening when two unidentified miscreants came in a speeding numberless two-wheeler and snatched the gold chain from his mother’s neck near Bamphakuda Grand Bazaar on NH-16. When Nayak chased them, the miscreants opened fire.

Although Nayak and his mother escaped narrowly, they fell down from the two-wheeler and sustained severe injuries.Police said the five chain snatchers were involved in multiple cases and mostly targeted women. 

