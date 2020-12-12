STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lokayukta directs Vigilance probe into corruption charges against MLA

The complaint prima facie revealed that Panigrahy has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by resorting to corrupt practices.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Lokayukta on Friday accepted the recommendation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and asked the State Vigilance to conduct a preliminary inquiry into corruption charges against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy. It has sought the inquiry report within two months.

A summon notice against Panigrahy will be issued by the Lokayukta soon. The Chief Minister had referred corruption allegations against him to the Lokayukta for investigation on December 7. This was the first corruption case of a public servant referred to the Lokayukta for investigation after its formation.

The DSP (Vigilance), Bhubaneswar, had lodged a formal complaint with the Lokayukta on December 9 in which serious allegation of corruption was made against Panigrahy. The Lokayukta order said that the complaint was based on a secret verification by the Vigilance cell and also supported by a number of documents. 

The complaint prima facie revealed that Panigrahy has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by resorting to corrupt practices. “We, therefore, by exercising powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014, direct the Directorate of Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack, to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Panigrahy and submit report within two months,” the order said.
Crime Branch police had arrested Panigrahy on December 3 in connection with the recruitment scam in which he allegedly collected money on behalf of Akash Pathak.

Pradeep moves High Court for bail
Cuttack: Pradeep Panigrahy has moved the Orissa High Court for bail. Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya filed the bail plea on Thursday. A subordinate court had rejected his bail plea following his arrest on December 3

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta Odisha
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp