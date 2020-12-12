Odisha plans widening of 9,400 km of rural roads under PMGSY III

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its bid to overcome the disruption of infrastructure development due to the

Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha government is all set to fast-track the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - III (PMGSY III) in the coming months.

Existing roads that have completed design life span of 10 years and connect habitations to rural agricultural markets, educational institutions and medical facilities will be upgraded and taken up for expansion under the rural road programme.

As sanctioned by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), 9,400 km of roads will be considered for upgradation at a cost of nearly Rs 5,600 crore in all 30 districts by 2024-25. The funds would be shared in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and State.

Once upgraded, the roads would facilitate easy and faster movement to and from Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals.

Roads widened under PMGSY III would be all GIS-mapped and maintained properly for 11 years by the state government.

Odisha government has planned to take up the scheme in three phases. While 13 districts have been selected in the first phase, nine districts will be covered in the second phase and the rest eight districts in the third phase.

Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development department PK Jena said 3,327 km of roads already selected for the first phase would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,996 crore. “We have started floating tenders for the projects after receiving approval from the Centre. If the tender process is completed by end of this month, we can complete 50 per cent of the work before monsoon,” he said.

The districts considered in this phase are Angul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Sundargarh. Approximately, 30 km of roads will be developed in each block and one-third road projects will be widened up to 5.5 metre.

In the second phase, roads in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Kendrapara will be widened and upgraded while projects in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Jajpur districts will be taken up in the third phase. An estimated Rs 60 lakh will be spent for widening of one km road.

"We have already submitted road proposals for the second phase projects and the approval is awaited. Collectors of eight districts have been asked to complete the selection of roads as per the guidelines through special meeting of Zilla Parisad and Panchayat Samiti. The last phase proposals would be submitted by early next month," Jena said.

Though Odisha had topped in the country by constructing 8,151 km of road against the target of 8,000 km under both PMGSY I and PMGSY II in 2018-19, the achievement till November this year was only 20 per cent and 30 pc respectively due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Of around 1500 km roads left to be constructed and upgraded under PMGSY I and II, over 250 km falls in the Maoist affected areas. Construction activities have gained momentum after the lockdown restrictions were eased. We hope all pending projects will be completed by end of the financial year,” Director Sudarsan Parida said.