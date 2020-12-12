Registration of ultrasound clinics goes online in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday launched online registration of ultrasound clinics. Odisha is the first state to adopt the online system to register ultrasound clinics having its own e-payment gateway.

Unveiling the online software in a virtual mode, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra directed all Collectors to roll out the online application system in their respective districts and ensure that the applications are disposed of in the given time frame.

Online application system for registration and renewal of ultrasound clinics under the Pre Conception and Pre natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act is a user friendly software developed by NIC.

It will help the authorities to monitor registration and renewal process, cross verification of procedural delay, review the average period taken for registration and renewal and maintain transparency in the process of registration of ultrasound facilities.

Mohapatra said the application has been developed to ensure timely registration and renewal besides facilitating permanent record maintenance and strengthening the implementation of the Act.

“The procedures for application submission and payment of fees have been made online. Timeline for disposal of the registration and renewal of application is 70 days. The districts have been directed to accept downloaded certificate as valid,” he added.

The government had included the provision of registration and renewal of ultrasound facilities as per the Pre Conception and Pre natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Rules 1996 under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act on October 28.