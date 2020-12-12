STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Registration of ultrasound clinics goes online in Odisha

The State government on Friday launched online registration of ultrasound clinics. Odisha is the first state to adopt the online system to register ultrasound clinics having its own e-payment gateway.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra launching the online system

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday launched online registration of ultrasound clinics. Odisha is the first state to adopt the online system to register ultrasound clinics having its own e-payment gateway.

Unveiling the online software in a virtual mode, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra directed all Collectors to roll out the online application system in their respective districts and ensure that the applications are disposed of in the given time frame.

Online application system for registration and renewal of ultrasound clinics under the Pre Conception and Pre natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act is a user friendly software developed by NIC. 

It will help the authorities to monitor registration and renewal process, cross verification of procedural delay, review the average period taken for registration and renewal and maintain transparency in the process of registration of ultrasound facilities. 

Mohapatra said the application has been developed to ensure timely registration and renewal besides facilitating permanent record maintenance and strengthening the implementation of the Act. 

“The procedures for application submission and payment of fees have been made online. Timeline for disposal of the registration and renewal of application is 70 days. The districts have been directed to accept downloaded certificate as valid,” he added.

The government had included the provision of registration and renewal of ultrasound facilities as per the Pre Conception and Pre natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Rules 1996 under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act on October 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha online clinic Odisha clinics registration
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp