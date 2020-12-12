STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela’s preparedness for World Cup pleases hockey bosses

As a build up to the event, the Sports department has commenced process for laying synthetic turfs in 16 blocks of Sundargarh district.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

The visiting officials inspecting a stadium in Rourkela on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Odisha Government’s preparation for the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup has received the endorsement of International Hockey Federation (FIH) as its chief Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on Friday expressed pleasure with the State’s commitment and readiness for the grand sports event.

After an assessment here on the spot, Batra said he was pleased with the commitment of the public authorities of Rourkela. “I am convinced that it will be a great venue for the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup India 2023,” he said after a visit during which top bosses of Odisha government and Hockey India (HI) reviewed the Steel City’s infrastructure and logistic needs for hosting the matches of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Sports Secretary Vishal Dev, Director R Vineel Krishna, IDCO Chairman-cum-Managing Director Sanjay Singh accompanied by Batra and Hockey India (HI) chief executive officer Elena Norman visited the Biju Patnaik Hockey Stadium of SAIL and Birsa Munda multi-purpose stadium. 

They later held a preparatory meeting with the Sundargarh district administration at Rourkela House to assess the preparedness of the city to host the mega event. After the meeting, Behera said, following the success of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha was appreciated across the world and the State’s brand image got a major boost. It was a matter of great pride that Odisha will again hold the prestigious event in 2023, he said and hoped that required infrastructure augmentation and air connectivity to Rourkela would be completed much ahead of the World Cup.

Rourkela MLA and Sundargarh District Planning Committee chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak said the top government officials and hockey administrators were given two presentations on different Smart City projects and further upgradation initiatives of the city. 

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has gifted Rourkela with an opportunity to host the prestigious event for the first time. While Bhubaneswar would be the principal venue, Rourkela has been chosen as the second venue,” he added.

The Chief Secretary said the State has been at the forefront of sports promotion and the development work in Rourkela and Sundargarh will redefine the sports landscape in the region.As a build up to the event, the Sports department has commenced process for laying synthetic turfs in 16 blocks of Sundargarh district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha hockey Odisha Government
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp