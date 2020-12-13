Locals rescue newly-wed woman trying to end life in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A newly-wed woman, who was attempting to end her life by jumping into Baitarani river, was rescued by locals on Saturday. The incident took place near Akhuapada within Panikoili police limits when Rajasmita Mallick of Kantapada in Balasore jumped into the river. Locals bathing in the river saw her drowning and rushed to save her.

They then informed the local police about the incident following which Rajasmita was taken to hospital for treatment. After treatment, she was taken to Panikoili police station. Rajasmita said she contemplated taking the extreme step due to a family feud related to her marriage. She had married Sandip Padhihari of Sadhanga in Keonjhar district last month. A police officer said her family members have been summoned for questioning. Further investigation is on.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact 104 for Health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)