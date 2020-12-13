STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha decides to not organise Dhanu Yatra in January amid COVID-19 pandemic

The 72nd edition of the 11-day long event was supposed to be held from January 18 to January 28 in 2021.

Published: 13th December 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors at Dhanu Yatra clicking pictures and selfies in front of the tableaux of Asuras.

Visitors at Dhanu Yatra clicking pictures and selfies in front of the tableaux of Asuras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The Dhanu Yatra, considered to be the largest open-air theater in the world, will not be held this time owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 72nd edition of the 11-day long event was supposed to be held from January 18 to January 28 in 2021.

The decision was taken in the executive body meeting of the Dhanu Yatra organising committee presided over by Bargarh District Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Pradhan said the decision has been taken unanimously in the executive committee meeting to not organise Dhanu Yatra considering the larger interest of the people during the pandemic.

"Large congregation is witnessed during the event. But, as per the COVID-19 protocol, congregation of more 200 people is not allowed. We urge people to cooperate. With their cooperation, we can successfully fight off coronavirus," he said.

During the 11-day long Dhanu Yatra festival, the western Odisha town, Bargarh, transforms into a very big stage. While the demon king Kansa rules the Mathura turned Bargarh during the period, the Balya Leela of Krishna take places at Ambapali on the other side of Jeera river of Bargarh, which transforms into Gopapura.

The oppressive rule of Kansa, his death and the exploits of lord Krishna are enacted in 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapura, including river Jeera which becomes river Yamuna during Dhanu Yatra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanu Yatra Odisha dhanu yatra odisha
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp