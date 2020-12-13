Odisha decides to not organise Dhanu Yatra in January amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The Dhanu Yatra, considered to be the largest open-air theater in the world, will not be held this time owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 72nd edition of the 11-day long event was supposed to be held from January 18 to January 28 in 2021.

The decision was taken in the executive body meeting of the Dhanu Yatra organising committee presided over by Bargarh District Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Pradhan said the decision has been taken unanimously in the executive committee meeting to not organise Dhanu Yatra considering the larger interest of the people during the pandemic.

"Large congregation is witnessed during the event. But, as per the COVID-19 protocol, congregation of more 200 people is not allowed. We urge people to cooperate. With their cooperation, we can successfully fight off coronavirus," he said.

During the 11-day long Dhanu Yatra festival, the western Odisha town, Bargarh, transforms into a very big stage. While the demon king Kansa rules the Mathura turned Bargarh during the period, the Balya Leela of Krishna take places at Ambapali on the other side of Jeera river of Bargarh, which transforms into Gopapura.

The oppressive rule of Kansa, his death and the exploits of lord Krishna are enacted in 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapura, including river Jeera which becomes river Yamuna during Dhanu Yatra.