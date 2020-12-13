One platform for online payment of power bills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Electricity bill payments for all the three discoms Nesco, Wesco and Southco will soon be possible on the OdishaOne portal (www.odishaone.gov.in), the State government’s common platform for public services. Three power distribution companies signed an agreement with Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) on Friday to deliver online bill payment service through the portal. About 63 lakh consumers of Nesco, Wesco and Southco will be benefited from the facility.

Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology department Manoj Kumar Mishra said the portal will be a common interface to provide over 200 citizen centric services. Seventy five services have already been integrated with the portal. “The system is fully automated with robust infrastructure and reliable accounting. The consumers can avail 2 per cent rebate in the online payment option,” he added.