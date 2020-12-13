Purandeswari targets BJD over health scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving indication about the BJP’s changed stand vis-a-vis the ruling BJD in the State, Odisha in-charge and former union minister D Purandeswari hit out at the State government over a series of issues including the deteriorating law and order situation.

Describing the BJD government as anti-people, Purandeswari criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “Odisha government has launched the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, but why it is not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is for the benefit of the people,” she told a media conference here.

“Is the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana properly implemented,” she further asked.She also targeted the government for the alleged irregularities in implementation of KALIA scheme. Stating that farmers are being paid Rs 6000 under the PM-KISAN yojana, she alleged that Rs 4000 under the KALIA scheme is yet to be deposited in the bank accounts of farmers by the government.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for not keeping poll promises, Purandeswari said the BJD had promised to provide pucca ghar (houses) to all persons having kutcha houses in 2014 and 2019 polls. However, the promise is yet to be kept, she said and added that construction of two lakh houses are yet to be completed in rural areas.

Referring to several scams relating to mines, coal, chit fund and land in which BJD leaders are allegedly involved, Purandeswari alleged that lawlessness is prevailing in Odisha. Alleging that crime against women has increased substantially in Odisha, she demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo over the Nayagarh minor girl murder incident.

BJD refutes allegations

BJD, however, dismissed the allegations stating that Purandeswari has come to motivate the BJP cadre after their defeat in by-polls to Balasore and Tirtol assembly seats. As defeat at Balasore had demoralised the party, she had a tough job on her hands, BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

Patra said it would have been better had she talked more on farmer related issues, particularly related to hike in MSP as per the all party unanimous resolution passed in the Assembly on March 25, 2017 to hike it from Rs 1,470 to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

Referring to the demand for a CBI probe into the Nayagarh minor girl murder incident, Patra said BJP had launched a series of agitations on Jayaram Pangi’s role in the murder of Itishree Pradhan. But he was welcomed and given a ticket to contest elections once he joined BJP. He said Odisha was awarded by the BJP government at the Centre for construction of largest number of pucca houses.