STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sri Jagannath temple to reopen on December 23

Shut since March after the coronavirus outbreak, the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri is set to finally reopen on December 23.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Shut since March after the coronavirus outbreak, the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri is set to finally reopen on December 23. Following a meeting of the Chhatisha Nijog on Saturday, the temple administration decided to send a proposal to State government next week recommending the re-opening of the 12th century shrine. The temple may open its doors on December 23, but entry of devotees will be allowed in a graded manner.

The administration has chalked out a plan for resumption of darshan of the deities with only residents of Puri to be allowed into the temple till December 31. From December 31 night to January 2, the temple would remain closed for devotees in view of the heavy rush of devotees on the new year eve. Devotees from outside Puri will have to wait until January 3 to get entry into the temple. However, only 5,000 persons will be allowed per day during the initial week.

Basing on the experience, the number will be gradually increased over the subsequent weeks. Further, devotees willing to enter the temple will have to produce Covid-19 negative reports of tests done in the last 48 hours. Both RAT and RT-PCR tests will be allowed. “Basing on Chhatisha Nijog recommendations, we will send the proposal to the State Government in next two to three days. After we receive approval, it will take five-six days to prepare for the reopening,” Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr. Krishan Kumar said.

Sri Jagannath temple to reopen on December 23 

The temple administration maintained that the Covid scenario would have to be borne in mind all the while and precautionary measures would be a priority. Face masks and sanitisers would be mandatory for devotees. There will be strict regulation on bringing any offerings like flower or diyas. A detailed SOP will be chalked out and presented to the government, Dr Kumar said.

The SJTA expressed its gratitude to the residents of the holy town for their cooperation when the shrine was closed and also in making the world-famous Rath Yatra a success without crowds. Residents as well as servitors expressed their happiness over the exclusive privilege extended by the temple administration to the local devotees. Padma Devi, a local devotee who takes breakfast after witnessing Mangala Alati, said, “At last Kalia listened to my prayers.” The temple servitors also were elated stating that they will finally have an income which had been completely lost due to the shutdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp