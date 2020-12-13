Teacher’s tree art on PM Modi captures conservation message

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Art teacher Samarendra Behera carves images of famous personalities on trees. His latest is Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has caught the attention of the social media. The Prime Minister’s image is carved on a tree at Kaliakhal forest, around 7 km from Baripada town. His work of art was appreciated by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Twitter.

“It’s a unique way of spreading the message of conservation and environment protection. Prime Minister Modi as a global brand ambassador of environment conservation has been able to influence people’s thoughts, which is heartening,” the Union Minister said in a post on the micro-blogging site.For 26-year-old Samarendra, a resident of Agada village within Betnoti police limits, the art is his medium to spread the message of saving forests.

Employed as an Art lecturer in a private college in Kendrapara district, Behera utilised the lockdown to carve out images of eminent personalities like former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam and Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das.

Besides, he has also carved out portraits of actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Ollywood’s Sabyasachi Mishra. “I am passionate about making a difference by carving out images of eminent personalities on trees to spread the message of importance of saving forests,” he said. The youngster also designs wooden pen stands and coffee mugs made of bamboo.