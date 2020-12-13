STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress member attacked by BJD workers

On Thursday, the Congress had observed Bhadrak bandh demanding establishment of a medical college in the district.

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: In what seems to be revenge politics, a youth Congress member was allegedly attacked by workers of the ruling BJD in Bhadrak town on Friday, a day after he burnt the effigy of local MLA over medical college demand. Hemanta Mohapatra, an active Congress worker of the district, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by miscreants, who are reportedly supporters of Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, near Bypass Chowk. He sustained head injuries and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

On Thursday, the Congress had observed Bhadrak bandh demanding establishment of a medical college in the district. Hemanta along with other youth Congress workers were leading the protests. Local Congress leader Nalinikanta Mohanty, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Bhadrak, said the elected representatives from the district have failed to raise the issue of medical college in Bhadrak both in the State Assembly and the Parliament.

Protesting their silence on the issue, youth Congress workers had observed Bhadrak bandh and burnt the effigy of local MLA. “The bandh was a success as people wholeheartedly supported the protest. However, the MLA took offence to the burning of his effigy and masterminded the attack on Hemanta. In a democracy, every political party has the right to stage peaceful protest. It is not a sign of healthy democracy when opposition party workers are beaten up for showing dissent,” said Mohanty.

He further said if no action is taken against the accused involved in the attack on Hemanta, Congress will gherao Bhadrak Town police station and the SP’s office. Contacted, district BJD president Jagannath Swain initially said he is not aware of any such incident. However, he later claimed the incident was a fall out of personal enmity. “The two factions might be supporters of Congress and BJD but the attack was due to personal dispute,” he said.

Swain admitted that youth BJD workers have lodged an FIR against Congress members for using expletives against the local MLA and burning his effigy. Bhadrak Town IIC Chandan Ghadei said since he was on leave on Friday, he could not comment on the matter. SI Debraj Jena said two cases have been registered basing on the complaint of both the rival groups. “During the bandh, Congress workers beat posters of BJD MLAs and MP with slippers which led to the flare up. Action will be taken against both the groups on the basis of the investigating officer’s report,” Jena added.

