72 marriage halls fail to comply with CMC norms

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After months of stalled operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainty looms large over 72 kalyan mandaps which have failed to comply with guidelines issued by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The civic body had recently conducted a survey constituting four squads and found that the kalyan mandaps, including one belonging to CMC, lack basic facilities like parking area, space for dumping of waste materials, CCTV, fire safety and security measures. However, these kalyan mandaps had been running with conditional licence from the CMC.

“We are issuing letters to the owners of these mandaps to come up with all necessary requirements and comply with the guidelines for availing licence for operation,” said CMC Secretary Latashree Bag.

As per the direction of the Orissa High Court (HC), the civic body would not allow these kalyan mandaps to run unless they fulfil all the modalities fixed for issuing licence. However, in view of the ongoing wedding season, the civic body will allow individuals to go for observing marriage ceremony in these kalyan mandaps. It will be a temporary permission and only one marriage function would be allowed in a mandap, she added.

In August 2015, a PIL was filed in the HC by E Venkat Rao seeking intervention for formulating guidelines for running of kalyan mandaps in Cuttack city. The HC then directed the civic body to regulate these facilities while making a licence from the municipal corporation mandatory for operating kalyan mandaps in the city. The HC had also appointed an advocate as Amicus Curiae to assist in the case.

As per the HC direction, the CMC enforced a new policy approved by the court in August, 2016 and constituted a sub-committee having the Amicus Curie as a member to inspect the mandaps before grant of licence to them.

However, without consulting the sub-committee, the civic body had granted conditional licence to several mandaps. Following which, the Amicus Curie had filed a petition on September 3, 2018 urging the HC to call for the records of the kalyan mandaps from CMC.

WHAT’S LACKING?

Parking area

Space for dumping of waste materials

CCTVs

Adherence to fire safety norms

Security measures