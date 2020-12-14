STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

72 marriage halls fail to comply with CMC norms

However, without consulting the sub-committee, the civic body had granted conditional licence to several mandaps.

Published: 14th December 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After months of stalled operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainty looms large over 72 kalyan mandaps which have failed to comply with guidelines issued by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). 

The civic body had recently conducted a survey constituting four squads and found that the kalyan mandaps, including one belonging to CMC, lack basic facilities like parking area, space for dumping of waste materials, CCTV, fire safety and security measures. However, these kalyan mandaps had been running with conditional licence from the CMC. 

“We are issuing letters to the owners of these mandaps to come up with all necessary requirements and comply with the guidelines for availing licence for operation,” said CMC Secretary Latashree Bag.

As per the direction of the Orissa High Court (HC), the civic body would not allow these kalyan mandaps to run unless they fulfil all the modalities fixed for issuing licence. However, in view of the ongoing wedding season, the civic body will allow individuals to go for observing marriage ceremony in these kalyan mandaps. It will be a temporary permission and only one marriage function would be allowed in a mandap, she added.

In August 2015, a PIL was filed in the HC by E Venkat Rao seeking intervention for formulating guidelines for running of kalyan mandaps in Cuttack city. The HC then directed the civic body to regulate these facilities while making a licence from the municipal corporation mandatory for operating kalyan mandaps in the city. The HC had also appointed an advocate as Amicus Curiae to assist in the case.

As per the HC direction, the CMC enforced a new policy approved by the court in August, 2016 and constituted a sub-committee having the Amicus Curie as a member to inspect the mandaps before grant of licence to them.

However, without consulting the sub-committee, the civic body had granted conditional licence to several mandaps. Following which, the Amicus Curie had filed a petition on September 3, 2018 urging the HC to call for the records of the kalyan mandaps from CMC.

WHAT’S LACKING?

Parking area
Space for dumping of waste materials
CCTVs
Adherence to fire safety norms
Security measures

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court marriage halls Cuttack coronavirus
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp