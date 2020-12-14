Alcoholism a bane for tribals anddalits: Linga

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Alcohol addiction is the biggest concern for tribals and dalits, said Chasi Mulia Adivasi Sangha (CMAS) leader Nachika Linga here on Sunday.

Linga, who was conferred the Rabi Ray Smaraki Sanman-2020, organised by Lohia Academy, Bhubaneswar said he has been working dedicatedly to address the problem of alcoholism in tribal areas.

Stating that he is committed to ensure land rights for tribals through democratic means, Linga said, “The struggle to save forest, water and land is a struggle to save the country and humanity.” The tribal leader said, “I have been fighting for land rights and against the scourge of alcoholism.

Yet, I was branded as a Maoist.” He added that he has developed 38 irrigation projects in Narayanpatna.

Linga was released on November 20 after six years of imprisonment in the Narayanpatna police station attack case of 2009.