ATM loot gang busted, 5 arrested

By Express News Service

PURI: Baselisahi police busted an ATM robbery gang and arrested five members on Friday night. The arrested gang members include Rajesh Barik the kingpin. They were nabbed while preparing to loot an ATM. Police seized cutting machine and other tools, two stolen motorcycles and lethal weapons from their possession.

All the accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. In a separate incident, Baselisahi police arrested three persons including a minor on charge of attempt to murder. Police said on December 9, the accused persons had attacked one Bijay Kumar Panda with iron rod in Gokhasahi.