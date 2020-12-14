AYUSH medical colleges to reopen from today in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has allowed re-opening of all Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Colleges from Monday. Colleges have been asked to ensure uniformity in conducting medical examination and publishing results. The medical colleges were closed following the Covid-19 outbreak in mid March leading to delay in commencement of academic session for fresh BAMS and BHMS students and disruption of training of final year students.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra directed college authorities to begin classes and follow the Covid-19 guidelines, SOPs issued by the State government and the Centre with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of coronavirus. The State has five Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and six Homeopathic Medical Colleges, including two each run by private entities. Registrars of Utkal University, Sambalpur University and Berhampur University besides the principals of all colleges have been asked to take necessary action.