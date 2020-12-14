STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP on ‘Mandi Chala’ outreach to explain new farm laws

The BJP has decided to launch the awareness campaign in 700 districts and hold 100 press conferences across the country in favour of the three farm laws. 

Published: 14th December 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers shout slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP has decided to launch a farmer outreach campaign in the State in line with the party’s nationwide programme to make them aware about the provisions in the new farm laws.

The party will launch ‘Mandi Chala’ (go to the Mandi) campaign to educate farmers on the new laws and also protest against the State government’s anti-farmer policies and irregularities in procurement system, president of the Bhartiya Krushak Morcha Pradeep Purohit told mediapersons here. Purohit said that farmers’ conferences will be held at Cuttack, Aska, Jeypore, Dhenkanal, Balasore and Bargarh from December 19 to 26 to promote the farm laws and expose the irregularities in the farm sector in Odisha.

He announced that the Krushak Morcha will launch agitation at the district level against distress sale of paddy, procuring paddy at price lower than the MSP and ‘katni chhatni’ (cutting) up to 10 kg produce during procurement.

Stating that some outfits with vested interests are misleading farmers, Purohit said that farm reforms have been approved for the benefit of 70 per cent of the farmers and there is no question of rollback. The BJP has decided to launch the awareness campaign in 700 districts and hold 100 press conferences across the country in favour of the three farm laws. 

Cong support to farmers 
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress has extended support to the dharna and fast unto death to be launched by different farmers’ organisations in front of the collectorates on Monday demanding repeal of the farm laws. President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik has asked the party workers to participate in the agitation by holding party flags.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mandi Chala new farm laws
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp