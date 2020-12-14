BJP on ‘Mandi Chala’ outreach to explain new farm laws

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP has decided to launch a farmer outreach campaign in the State in line with the party’s nationwide programme to make them aware about the provisions in the new farm laws.

The party will launch ‘Mandi Chala’ (go to the Mandi) campaign to educate farmers on the new laws and also protest against the State government’s anti-farmer policies and irregularities in procurement system, president of the Bhartiya Krushak Morcha Pradeep Purohit told mediapersons here. Purohit said that farmers’ conferences will be held at Cuttack, Aska, Jeypore, Dhenkanal, Balasore and Bargarh from December 19 to 26 to promote the farm laws and expose the irregularities in the farm sector in Odisha.

He announced that the Krushak Morcha will launch agitation at the district level against distress sale of paddy, procuring paddy at price lower than the MSP and ‘katni chhatni’ (cutting) up to 10 kg produce during procurement.

Stating that some outfits with vested interests are misleading farmers, Purohit said that farm reforms have been approved for the benefit of 70 per cent of the farmers and there is no question of rollback. The BJP has decided to launch the awareness campaign in 700 districts and hold 100 press conferences across the country in favour of the three farm laws.

Cong support to farmers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress has extended support to the dharna and fast unto death to be launched by different farmers’ organisations in front of the collectorates on Monday demanding repeal of the farm laws. President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik has asked the party workers to participate in the agitation by holding party flags.