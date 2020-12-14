Locals demand strong river embankment, warn of stir

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Demanding a concrete embankment on Devi river, local activists in Naugaon block have threatened to intensify the stir from December 17. For last 10 days, they have stalled the Rs 173 crores drinking water pipeline project, blaming it for the cracks that appeared on the existing embankment of river Devi.

Rallying under the banner ‘Devi River Embankment Surakhya Committee’, the protestors accused the administration of arbitrarily going ahead with the project without considering plight of residents. In February 2018, the State government had allocated Rs 173 crore for the project under which piped water was to supplied from Devi river to Balikuda and Erasama blocks which battle water scarcity. Larsen & Toubro has been entrusted with the work.

The pipeline is to be laid from Devi river near Tumbeswer in Naugaon to Erasama via Balikuda block. However, villagers of Gajarajpur, Rohia, Banso, Naugaon, Ghodansho, Jamugaon, Osakana, Sikhar, Tiruna, Nuagaon, Alana and other panchayats of Naugaon block say damage to the river embankment for the project could increase risks of flood.

"Use of machinery changes natural topography. Deep digging and drilling has led to formation of ponds and eroded soil due to which cracks have started appearing on the embankment near Tumbeswer. This could have major consequences," the agitators claimed.

Last month, locals of Naugaon formed Devi River Embankment Surakhya Committee led by convenor Artatrana Das and other village chiefs. Though the protestors said they have no objection to the project, they urged authorities to construct a concrete embankment first.

Meanwhile, Executive engineer Pratap Satpathy said there is no flood risk from the cracks. While admitting that construction of pipe water project on Devi River led to some cracks on the embankment, he asserted that steps have been taken for repair.