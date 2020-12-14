STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Veggie price drop: Farmers sulk but consumers happy

Similarly, the price of pumpkin has halved to Rs 15 per kg and tomato is now available for Rs 20 per kg. 

Published: 14th December 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Vegetable growers of Kendrapara are sulking as prices of most greens, which were at an all-time high for last few  months, have crashed across the district. However, onion and potato continue to maintain their rates. 

This favourable winter weather has led to bumper production of bittergourd, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower cucumber, brinjal, ladyfinger, pumpkin, radish, tomato and other vegetables in the district. While the price of cabbage has come down by half from Rs 40  to Rs 20 per kg, brinjal is being sold at Rs 15 instead of  Rs 30 per kg till a few days back . Similarly, the price of pumpkin has halved to Rs 15 per kg and tomato is now available for Rs 20 per kg. 

Arakhita Das, a vegetable seller said even price of beans has dropped to Rs 15 per kg and cucumber to Rs 10 per kg. The sharp dip in price of vegetables has the farmers staring at losses owing to rise in input cost. On top of it, middlemen rake up profits by procuring vegetables from farmers in bulk at lower rates and selling them at skyrocketing prices in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other cities. 

Vegetables procured from farmers in the district are also being sold at retail malls in cities, said Mahadev Sutar of Rajkanika. President of district unit of Krusaka Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said unavailability of cold storages in the district has forced farmers to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

The consumers are not complaining though. “Thanks to an arrival of winter crops in the markets, prices have crashed as much as 50 per cent compared to the last month. We hope potato and onion prices will fall too,” said Sanotsh Kar, a teacher. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp