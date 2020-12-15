Girl buried alive by uncle after murder bid in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a chilling crime, a 30-year-old man who had attempted to kill his nine-year-old niece buried her alive after he found that she was still breathing. The incident took place in Sundarkoili village of the district. The victim was identified as Bishnupriya, daughter of Balaram Patra.

Bishnupriya’s uncle Deepak Sahoo (30) and his sister-in-law Basumati Sahoo were later arrested for the cold-blooded murder. Police said, the minor girl had seen Deepk and his partner in a compromising position which prompted them to silence her.

Baliapal IIC Bimal Nayak said, the girl went missing on Friday. Unable to trace Bishnupriya, her parents filed a missing complaint with police on Saturday. Basing on the report, police suspected Deepak’s role in the incident and brought him to the police station. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Deepak was in an illicit relationship with Basumati. The nine-year-old apparently spotted the duo in a comprising position in a paddy field. Fearing that she might spill the beans on their relationship, Deepak and Basumati decided to eliminate Bishnupriya.

On Friday, the duo took the girl to an isolated place where they slit her throat with a sharp spine of a palm tree. They then threw her into nearby a pond. However, they found that Bishnupriya was still breathing and buried her alive under a bush.

Police recovered the girl’s body and sent it for postmortem. The accused duo was booked under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC. They will be produced in the court on Tuesday, the IIC added.