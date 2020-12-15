STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Girl buried alive by uncle after murder bid in Odisha

On Friday, the duo took the girl to an isolated place where they slit her throat with a sharp spine of a palm tree.

Published: 15th December 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a chilling crime, a 30-year-old man who had attempted to kill his nine-year-old niece buried her alive after he found that she was still breathing. The incident took place in Sundarkoili village of the district. The victim was identified as Bishnupriya, daughter of Balaram Patra.

Bishnupriya’s uncle Deepak Sahoo (30) and his sister-in-law Basumati Sahoo were later arrested for the cold-blooded murder. Police said, the minor girl had seen Deepk and his partner in a compromising position which prompted them to silence her.

Baliapal IIC Bimal Nayak said, the girl went missing on Friday. Unable to trace Bishnupriya, her parents filed a missing complaint with police on Saturday. Basing on the report, police suspected Deepak’s role in the incident and brought him to the police station. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. 

Deepak was in an illicit relationship with Basumati. The nine-year-old apparently spotted the duo in a comprising position in a paddy field. Fearing that she might spill the beans on their relationship, Deepak and Basumati decided to eliminate Bishnupriya. 

On Friday, the duo took the girl to an isolated place where they slit her throat with a sharp spine of a palm tree. They then threw her into nearby a pond. However, they found that Bishnupriya was still breathing and buried her alive under a bush. 

Police recovered the girl’s body and sent it for postmortem. The accused duo was booked under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC. They will be produced in the court on Tuesday, the IIC added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha murder Balasore buried alive
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp