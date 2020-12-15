OPSC to take digital route  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will digitally verify candidates who would be appearing for the public service examinations, in a bid to check impersonation in the examination hall.

OPSC Chairman Brigadier Laxmi Charan Patnaik said documents of the examinees and their personal identification will be done through iris detection and the process would begin soon.

The iris detection component will be added to the web portal www.opsc.gov that was developed by the OPSC in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC) in February this year. Apart from this, the OPSC is planning to conduct all its Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based examinations online. For the first time, the Commission will conduct the examination for post of Insurance Medical Officer online on December 20, informed OPSC Secretary Ashok Das.