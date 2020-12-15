Subhrakant Panda, new VP of FICCI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda has been elected as the new Vice-President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He is the first Odia industrialist to be a part of FICCI’s national leadership since its establishment in 1927.

Panda has served as the first chairman of FICCI’s Odisha chapter and held other important positions including chairman of FICCI National Manufacturing Committee. He was the past president of Paris-based International Chromium Development Association (ICDA) and International Chamber of Commerce (India Chapter).

Panda, who has graduated with honours summa cum laude (university degree achieved with the highest distinction) from the Questrom School of Business (Boston University), has been recognised for his outstanding scholastic achievements by being named to the Beta Gamma Sigma Honour Society for Collegiate Schools of Business, Golden Key National Honour Society and Who’s Who among Students in American universities and colleges.