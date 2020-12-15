Youth held for abducting, raping minor girl in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday for abducting and raping a minor girl in Gamharia within Jenapur police limits. The 16-year-old girl was rescued and sent to her family.

The accused, Bibhuti Bhusan Das of Kaimati village, had befriended the victim on social media a couple of months back. Later, they fell in love. Bibhuti then allegedly abducted girl to Nityanandpur village in Dhenkanal district on December 6 where he raped her, said Jenapur IIC Ashish Kumar Sahoo. Basing on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case was registered under the India Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl was rescued during a raid conducted by police on a farm house at Nityanandpur village on Sunday. She was handed over to her family after medical examination. The accused was forwarded to the local court on the day and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.