STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lord Jagannath offered Pahili Bhog, to be presented everyday from Dhanu Sankranti till Makar Sankranti

The bhog will be offered to the Trinity early in the morning every day from Dhanu Sankranti till Makar Sankranti.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath at Snana Mandap in Puri on Thursday | Ranjan Ganguly

By Express News Service

PURI: Pahili Bhog, the month-long special offering to Lord Jagannath and his siblings, was prepared by servitors on Tuesday morning. The bhog will be offered to the Trinity early in the morning every day from Dhanu Sankranti till Makar Sankranti.

As many as 32 types of sweetmeats like Badajhili, Chadheineda, Bada Bara, Manda, Kakera, Amalu, Enduri, Darasua Badi, Darasuajhili, Mugei, Nali, Ladi, Gaintha, Gaja and Khairachula prepared from grams, wheat, molasses, ghee and other ingredients will be offered to the deities.

On the day, the gates of Sri Jagannath temple were opened at 3.40 am and it took about an hour to complete ‘Sodha’ (cleansing the temple and its complex). Mangal Arati began at 4.30 am followed by Mailam, Abakash, Rosohoma and Suryapuja. The servitors dressed the deities in new clothes. Thereafter, Gopal Bhog and Pahili Bhog were offered simultaneously.

Since the temple remained closed for devotees, all the ‘nitees’ and rituals of the deities were performed in presence of servitors only. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Jagannath Makar Sankranti
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp