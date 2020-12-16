STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohantypada murder cracked, three arrested 

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for the December 13 sensational murder of 45-year-old Bhimsen Guru which had sent shockwaves in the city.The three were identified as Dilu Behera (29), Sagar Karmakar (24) and Dinesh Nepak (26). The weapon used in the murder has also been seized from their possession, police claimed.

However, police said the motive behind the chilling day-light murder was past enmity between Guru and the others. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sagar and Dinesh are history sheeters. While Sagar has four cases against him, Dinesh has three cases pending in his name in Town police station. “Guru was also booked in a number of cases and both the parties had got into brawls several times in past,” Sambalpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tapan Mohanty said.

Police suggested that professional rivalry had led to clash between the two in the past. “As of now, it seems the accused murdered him not because of any particular reason but out of the anger. The actual facts relating to the crime will come to the fore as the investigation progresses,” Mohanty said.

Guru, a businessman, was standing at a tea stall near Sanjivani Nursing Home when the three accused attacked him with a sharp weapon in full public view. He was stabbed multiple times and sustained injuries on his chest and neck. He was rushed to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital but was pronounced dead.

Following the murder, police had formed two special teams to nab the culprits. After collecting information, the teams arrested the three accused from Cheruapada area in the city.

Police said the trio was booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and steps are being taken to bring them on remand for further interrogation. The SDPO said the case is being given top priority and the chargesheet will be submitted at the earliest.

