Teacher-led robbery gang nabbed in Jaipatna  

BHAWANIPATNA: Jaipatna police on Tuesday busted a robbery gang - their kingpin a teacher - that was involved in highway crimes in the district. Kingpin, 34-year-old Alekha Thakur, is a teacher in Khapramal Upper Primary School in the district. He is a resident of Dahagaon village within Koksara police limits.

The rest are in the age group of 26 to 36 years and hail from Meidalpur in Nabarangpur district, Dharamgarh, Golamunda, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna. Police seized four bikes, `2.70 lakh cash, 11 mobile phones, two knives and as many lathis from their possession.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Narayan Naik said the gang was involved in a highway robbery incident on December 10. The accused persons had intercepted an MUV on Mukhiguda-Mahulpatna ghat road in which four cattle traders were travelling. The traders of Doraguda village in Rayagada district were on way to Jaipatna weekly market to purchase cattle when the armed accused persons looted `5.22 lakh cash from them and fled the spot.

Naik said police had detained the accused persons on Monday and during interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in the robbery. It seems the school teacher had formed a group which targeted traders coming to Jaipatna. “Police have launched an investigation to ascertain if the gang was involved in any other robbery incidents in the area. Efforts are also on nab other associates of Thakur, if any,” the SDPO added.On the day, the nine accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.