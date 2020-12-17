BJP to take out padayatra following Nayagarh minor girl murder, debate on missing children

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: Firing a fresh salvo on the ruling BJD government over the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh, the BJP has decided to take out a ‘padayatra’ in all the 147 Assembly constituencies in the State from December 20. They would also mobilise a public debate on the disturbing trend of missing children in Odisha.

On his maiden visit to Rourkela as the BJP State chief, senior party leader Samir Mohanty on Wednesday said the party will launch the rally to ensure justice for the bereaved family. He accused the State government of shielding Minister Arun Sahoo despite his alleged links with the main accused in the crime, and questioned as to why he has not yet been brought within the purview of investigation.

Mohanty also raised voice against the Congress for playing the role of ‘BJD sponsored opposition’ by demanding the SIT probe. “The move was a mere hogwash as it will have no police powers under CrPC,” Mohanty said reiterating the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the sensational case “which has shaken the collective conscience of the State.”

“The girl would have turned six years old today. The fact that her parents have been fighting for justice for over five months now, is a matter of grave concern,” he said, while informing that the padayatra intends to turn the issue into a public debate as over 5,501 children, as per latest NCRB records, are missing in the State and most have met similar fates.

Mohanty stated that so far, he has covered 10 organisational districts of BJP over the Nayagarh issue. Panposh organisational district president of BJP Latika Patnaik was also present with him. In Baripada, deputy leader of BJP legislative party Bishnu Sethi informed that party leaders will take out the padayatra from the party office in Bhubaneswar to the minor victim’s house in Nayagarh on December 24.

“As many as 27,000 children went missing since last five years with over 15 missing per day. Despite knowing this, the Government is yet to wake up to the gravity of the situation. Its silence in the alleged role of Minister Arun sahoo in the Nayagarh issue has proven it, Sethi said.