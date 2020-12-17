Girl abducted by youth for marriage in Jajpur, father cries ‘Love Jihad’

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The father of a 21-year-old girl of Dharmasala has lodged a complaint against a youth for kidnapping his daughter alleging it to be a case of ‘Love Jihad’.In his complaint to the Jajpur SP on Wednesday, the girl’s father alleged that a Muslim youth named Shaik Abdul Sehmat Khan alias Bobby of Choramuhan has kidnapped his daughter to marry her after changing her religion.

He said his daughter cleared graduation this year and had gone to Vyasa Nagar Autonomous college at Jajpur Road to collect her migration certificate on December 5. When she did not return home in the evening, family members enquired about the whereabouts of the girl. Efforts to contact her proved futile as her mobile phone was switched off. The family launched a frantic search to trace her but to no avail.

“After I failed to trace my daughter, my suspicion fell on Bobby who had earlier made several attempts to kidnap and marry her by changing her religion. Claiming that he was in love with my daughter, the accused had even threatened to kidnap her. It is a clear case of Love Jihad by the Muslim youth,” he alleged in his complaint.

The father also alleged that he first went to Dharmasala police station to file an FIR but the officials refused to register his complaint. He was forced to file a complaint with Jajpur SP. Contacted, Jajpur SDPO Chinmaya Kumar Nayak said, “We have received the complaint and are investigating into it.”