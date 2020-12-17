STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks up-to-date probe report on Nayagarh minor girl death case by December 24

The State counsel sought more time while submitting a report on the progress of investigation by SIT in a sealed cover.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Minor girl

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday posted to December 24 hearing on two PILs seeking CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district after the State government sought more time to complete the probe undertaken by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The State counsel sought more time while submitting a report on the progress of investigation by SIT in a sealed cover. The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi expressed displeasure over the progress and directed for submission of an up-to-date report when the two PILs are taken up next on December 24.  

Padmalaya Mohapatra, a Cuttack-based lawyer and another by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad president Surendra Panigrahi filed the PILs. The petitioners have also sought direction to the government to pay compensation of `25 lakh to the deceased girl’s parents.

The SIT, which had started probe on December 1, was constituted after parents of the deceased minor girl protesting alleged police inaction attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Assembly on November 24, sparking off Statewide outrage.

Nayagarh Sadar police had registered a case of abduction on July 14 on the basis of a complaint lodged by victim’s father Ashok Sahoo. It was turned into a murder case after Sahoo found a decomposed body near her home on July 23 and a DNA test of the body confirmed that it was his daughter.The girl had reportedly gone missing while she was playing near the house at Jadupur in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court PIL Nayagarh minor girl death case
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp