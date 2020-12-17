STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 80 crore plan to rid Rourkela of water-logging woes

Sources said several natural rainwater drains running through the main road face encroachments at congested pockets, posing challenge for the RMC.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

In August 2018, many parts of Rourkela faced water-logging

In August 2018, many parts of Rourkela faced water-logging I Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a prolonged delay, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has finally given the go-ahead to strengthen a dozen of natural rainwater drains to free the Steel City from its perennial problem of water-logging during monsoon. The estimated cost of the process will be around Rs 80 crore.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has identified 12 natural drains between Bisra and Panposh Square for cement concrete fortification. These major drains carry domestic waste and rainwater to the nearby Brahmani river. However, these are in a dilapidated condition and are often clogged. Some also face encroachment as they run through congested commercial pockets.   

In August 2018, many parts of the city faced water-logging following which the administration was forced to turn its attention towards the menace. The civic body found that a portion of a commercial building had come up over a 12 feet wide natural drain which ran below the Rourkela main road at the Old Taxi Stand. 

The drain had become narrow by some feet and cleaning could not be carried out for a few decades due to lack of space as four shops and a private office had encroached on it. The RMC immediately started demolition work, but the process was halted with a stay order from court. The matter is still sub-judice. Besides, the RMC had also conducted a survey and prepared a technical report, but no further steps were taken. 

Sources said several natural rainwater drains running through the main road face encroachments at congested pockets, posing challenge for the RMC. These include drains near Madhusudan statue, Chaudhary fuel filling station, Madu Maharaj Lane and Daily Market, Style Bazar and RN Pali police station.   

RSCL Chief Executive Officer and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said tender process is underway for strengthening 12 major rainwater drains having a total length of 22 km at an estimated cost of around Rs 80 crore. These drains would also have water recharge points. Municipal drains would be systematically connected to permanently remove the water-logging woes of the city, Parida added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Smart City Rourkela water logging issues
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp