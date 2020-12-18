STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Abducted girl in 'Love Jihad' case traced, accused nabbed in Odisha's Cuttack

Police rescued the 21-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted by a Muslim youth, on Thursday night. The girl was allegedly kept in captivity in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

abduction, love jihad

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police rescued the 21-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted by a Muslim youth, on Thursday night. The girl was allegedly kept in captivity in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district. Police also nabbed the accused youth, identified as Shaikh Abdul Sehmat Khan alias Bobby of Choramuhan village. Sub-divisional police officer of Jajpur Road Chinmaya Kumar Nayak said both the accused and victim were being brought to Dharmasala police station.

On Wednesday, the girl’s father had lodged a complaint against Bobby for kidnapping his daughter and alleged it to be a case of ‘Love Jihad’.  Earlier on the day, police had arrested Bobby’s father Shaikh Abdul Hamid Khan for his alleged involvement in the abduction and threatening the girl’s parents of dire consequences. He was produced in the local court which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Besides, an audio clip of the girl claiming torture by her abductor had gone viral on the day. In a recorded telephonic conversation with her mother, the victim from Chahata in Jajpur district was heard alleging that she has been confined by her kidnapper in a hotel room near Puri sea beach for the last two days. She informed that the abductor is planning to take her to a mosque in Cuttack for marriage. 

“My abductor is shifting me from one place to another. Now we are in a hotel near the beach in Puri. I am confined to the room for the last two days. He is torturing me and my life is in danger,” the girl was heard telling her mother in the audio. 

The victim further said she will be taken to a mosque at Sutahat in Cuttack for marriage. “They would change my religion in the mosque before marriage,” the girl said and prayed her family members to rescue her from the kidnapper’s clutches immediately.

In his complaint to the Jajpur SP on Wednesday, the girl’s father had stated that his daughter had gone to collect her migration certificate from Vyasa Nagar Autonomous College at Jajpur Road on December 5. However, she did not return home in the evening and her mobile phone was switched off. He alleged that Bobby had earlier made several attempts to kidnap and marry his daughter by changing her religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha abduction case Odisha Love Jihad case
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp