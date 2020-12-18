STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-year-old missing child rescued by Plant Site police

A five-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Rourkela railway station on December 4, was rescued by Plant Site police late on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

The boy, Devraj Inder Singh lives on the streets with his parents. His father Shankar Singh had lodged a missing complaint with Plant Site police station on December 12. During probe, it came to fore that he was kidnapped by a family friend, Sheikh Ashraf. 

Plant Site IIC Anil Pradhan said Babu had kidnapped Devraj and handed him over to two other accused, Santosh Nayak and Nirmala Das. Nayak and Das had then passed on the child to one Manuar Biwi of Midnapore in West Bengal. All the accused were arrested, Pradhan said. 
 

