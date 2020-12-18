Jharkhand duo held with fake notes in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police arrested two persons of Jharkhand for circulating fake currency notes at KC Circle Golei on Thursday. The arrested duo is Rakhahari Rana (50) and Rasbihari Rana (45) of Jharia village within Baharagoda police limits of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand. Fake notes with Rs 85,000 face value along with a couple of smart phones were seized from their possession.

Police said on a tip off about circulation of fake currency notes at KC Circle Golei, a patrol team rushed to the spot. On seeing police, the Rana duo tried to flee. However, they were apprehended after a short chase.

On search, bundles of fake currency notes were found in their pockets.

IIC Birendra Senapati said preliminary investigation revealed that they were cheating gullible people at difference places in Baripada town and nearby areas. A case has been registered under Sections 489 (B), 420 and 34 of the IPC. The duo was produced in court. Efforts are on to nab others involved in the fake currency racket, Senapati added.