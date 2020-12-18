STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for rape of minor girl five years ago

The Special POCSO Court, Cuttack on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in Sector 11 of Markatnagar here five years ago.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Special POCSO Court, Cuttack on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in Sector 11 of Markatnagar here five years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge, Cuttack, Bandana Kar convicted accused Rama Munda alias Rama Laguri and sentenced him to 20 years RI along with Rs 10,000 fine. “Having regard to the fact that the crime against the women is increasingly noticeable, the imposition of inadequate sentence would definitely affect the society adversely”, the Judge observed.

The court also allowed a sum of ` two lakh towards compensation to the victim. Special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty presented the case for the prosecution. The incident had occurred in March 2015.

The seven-year-old victim revealed about being raped by Rama, a daily wage earner living in their neighbourhood, to her mother on the day of the occurrence. Her mother lodged a complaint at Markatnagar police station five days later on March 19, 2015 following which a case was registered. Rama was arrested within a day.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Odisha rape case
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp