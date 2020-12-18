Odisha's Sakhipada locals want arrest of murder accused

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Sakhipada blocked the VSS Marg on Thursday demanding arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of a 20-year-old youth on December 15. Vehicular movement was disrupted on the busy thoroughfare for around two hours due to the blockade, leading to severe traffic congestion on VSS Marg.

On December 15 night, a group of miscreants had brutally attacked Bijay Nayak of Sakhipada within Dhanupali police limits with sharp weapons and sticks in full public view. A severely injured Bijay was rushed to VIMSAR, Burla but was declared dead by the doctors. Past enmity is said to be the reason behind the murder.

The agitating residents demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the murder. The road blockade was withdrawn after police assured the protestors that the miscreants would be arrested soon. Sambalpur Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tapan Mohanty said five special teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

On the other hand, the District Bar Association (DBA) has also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Sambalpur city. A delegation of the DBA called on district Collector Subham Saxena and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary over the issue.

DBA president Pramod Rath said the city has reported three murders in the last 10 days. Though Sambalpur is a critical district of Western Odisha, the post of SP has been lying vacant for the last one month. Taking advantage of the SP’s absence, criminals have become active and the police administration has failed to control the rising crimes, he said. The DBA has demanded immediate appointment of Sambalpur SP.