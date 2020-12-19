STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS OPD, Indoor to operate in full capacity from January  

Though the threat has not yet subsided, the Covid situation in the State has improved with the significant decline in the new cases. 

File photo of AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the considerable decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has decided to run all Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Indoor Patient Departments (IPDs) as per full capacity from January. 

After keeping all walk-in OPD services closed for nearly four months from July 10 owing to surge in coronavirus cases among the healthcare workers, the AIIMS had opened the facility for patients from November 2. Though the number of patients per department for OPD services was gradually increased to 100 from 30, the IPD is still functioning with 50 per cent (pc) capacity.

Surgeries are being done almost half the capacity as IPD is not fully functional for non Covid patients. Except for day-care services, radiotherapy, dialysis, trauma and the emergency and life saving surgeries, there was a complete ban on elective surgery to prevent the spread of virus.

AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the restriction on IPD admission was there following the apprehension of a second Covid wave. Though the threat has not yet subsided, the Covid situation in the State has improved with the significant decline in the new cases. 

“Apart from the OPD and IPD services, the 15 existing Modular OTs will function in full capacity from January if there is no Covid crisis. We have also decided to start surgeries in 10 more OTs by the end of next month,” she said.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in the Covid hospital has come down. There are only 15 patients undergoing treatment including five on ventilators now in the 280-bed dedicated Covid hospital.

Covid norms violated

OPD Services are now available in 32 departments including 15 super-specialty disciplines. Though the facilities are yet to be made fully functional, there is a rush of patients at the OPDs. Even as Covid test is mandatory before admission in IPD, patients alleged there was no proper screening of patients at the OPDs. “While social distancing has gone for a toss, the thermal scanning is being done in a haphazard manner. The AIIMS authorities should comply with the safety protocol so that patients coming for treatment should not return with Covid infection,” said a patient from Athagarh.  

