STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odia pride and identity, new mantra for CM Naveen Patnaik

BJD which rode on the legacy of the legendary Biju Patnaik has, for some time, been preparing for the change.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik being greeted by BYJD members at his residence, on Friday

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik being greeted by BYJD members at his residence, on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the regional parties up against a relentless onslaught by BJP, which is becoming increasingly evident in the State’s neighbours like West Bengal and Telangana, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has pulled out a potent weapon from his arsenal - Odia pride and identity.

The BJD supremo on Friday signalled that he is ready to take the growing influence of BJP head on with a new brand of politics invoking strong regionalism. At the state executive meeting of party’s youth wing BYJD here, Naveen asserted Odisha’s linguistic identity as well as religious and cultural uniqueness of the State.  The departure from his earlier held positions was clear - it is between ‘us’ (BJD representing the identity and aspirations of Odias) and ‘them’ (national parties BJP and Congress).

“History has shown us that national parties always have a mainstreaming agenda through which they can maximise votes and wish to form a government at Centre,” he said and added, “For this their strategy revolves around uniform language - Hindi, uniform culture, uniform policies which will appeal to the large populous states and then impose the same across the country ignoring the unique identity of certain populations.” If the saffron party is pushing its Ek Rashtra, Ek Bhasha agenda, the BJD boss made it amply clear he is ready to take the big bull by its horns. 

“For us, our language Odia is more important than Hindi. For us, our Mahanadi is more sacred than any other river. For us, Odissi music is a classical art form. For us, Kosali and Ho are mainstream languages. For us, the rich diversity of our tribal population is our pride. For us, Sambalpuri handloom is world-class,” he stated .National parties are bound to compromise on the distinctive requirements of a state for gains in the larger national context, he told the young leaders.

BJD which rode on the legacy of the legendary Biju Patnaik has, for some time, been preparing for the change. After the 2019 elections, the party has been shaping the ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ campaign as part of which it created several verticals and entrusted young and senior leaders specific tasks. Most of it had to work out a clear political blueprint for the regional outfit which would appeal to a large youth voter base, the same one that swears by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Only a regional party will do justice for the aspirations of the youth of Odisha. Only a regional party will preserve Odisha’s unique identity. Otherwise, the mainstreaming national parties will make you a small drop in their vast ocean,” he said.

The BJD as a regional party stands for preserving and promoting the unique identity of Odisha, he said, asserting, “We don’t have any bosses in Delhi. Our bosses are the four and half crore people of Odisha. We have to impress only the people of Odisha and will continue to fight for their rights.”

Naveen exhorted the youth workers and leaders to spread out to the nook and corner of the State to spread this message among the people. And gave them a new slogan - ‘Biju Janata Dal - Odisha Basinka Bal (Strength of Odisha’s people).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Naveen Patnaik Odia pride Odia identity
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp