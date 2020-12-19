Odisha MP Suresh Pujari voices demand for bridge link over Mahanadi river

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Local MP Suresh Pujari on Friday demanded a bridge over Mahanadi river to connect Lakhanpur block under Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district with Ambabhona in Bhatli of Bargarh. Both Brajrajnagar and Bhatli Assembly segments come under Bargarh Parliamentary constituency.

Addressing mediapersons at Jarimuli, Pujari said after delimitation, the new Bargarh Parliamentary constituency was created comprising Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts in 2009. As per the delimitation guidelines, a Parliamentary constituency should be continuous without any natural barrier. However, Mahanadi flows between Brajrajnagar and Bhatli Assembly segments.

There is no bridge between the two Assembly segments and hence, to travel between Jharsuguda and Bargarh, one has to pass through Sambalpur district. If a bridge is constructed over Mahanadi, the distance between the two blocks will reduce significantly, benefitting people of both the districts, he said.

The Bargarh MP said he will take up the issue with the State government for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR). Pujari also made a boat trip from Bhikampali under Lakhanpur to Jarimuli in Ambabhona.