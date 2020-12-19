STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha STA to monitor driving test through CCTV  

The number of questions has been increased to 20 from the existing 10 in order to improve the quality of examination.

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Learner’s licence (LL) system will be more stringent and user-friendly in the State. In a bid to check irregularities during testing and other procedures before issuing licence, the State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to put in place a slew of measures.

While CCTV cameras will be installed at all LL test centres of 38 RTOs by December-end, the cameras will have IP enabled so that the authorities can monitor the process. “The video footage will be monitored to make the test process transparent. The LL test centre at Cuttack RTO will be on public domain on a pilot basis and anyone can see the LL test centre and observe the test process. The viewing link will also be available on STA website,” said a Transport department official.

The number of questions has been increased to 20 from the existing 10 in order to improve the quality of examination. As the candidates are facing difficulty in handling mouse during the computerised test, they will be provided touch screen computer and mock test kiosk at all RTOs by March 2021. 

Comments

