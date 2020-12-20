25 days, 50 villagers and a bamboo bridge over Kharasrota river

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Where political will falters, people’s determination sails through. This is what people of 12 riverside villages in Aul block in the district have proved.

After years of travails in crossing Kharasrota by rickety boats, villagers in a rare display of unity and enterprise, constructed a 180 metre long bamboo bridge over the river.

Absence of a bridge for years meant villagers either crossed the river by boats or took a 15 km detour on road to reach Aul.

Villagers pooled in Rs 50,000 and 2,000 bamboo logs for the project. Work on the six-feet wide bridge was undertaken by 50 villagers who completed the task in just 25 days whereas years of running from pillar to post and approaching authorities concerned had yielded nothing.

Mrutyunjaya Samal, a school teacher from Sasan said, the villagers have set an example for others.

“It is high time people residing in rural areas solved their problems on their own without help of authorities. Their efforts will open the eyes of the elected representatives and officials who make promises but never fulfil them,” he said.

False promises of local leaders and officials motivated the villagers to take up the task on their own, said Ajit Das of Padanipala village.