Congress announces stir in Odisha over job demands

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to shake off the inertia in the organisation and attract the erstwhile activists to its fold, the State unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday organised a ‘Kampan Rally’ here and announced State-wide agitation against the Centre and the State government over their failure to create employment opportunities for the youths.

The newly appointed president of the State NSUI Sayed Yasir Nawaj will visit all the 30 districts in the coming days to revive the moribund students’ organisation. Saturday’s rally was the first political activity of the NSUI in Odisha in more than a year.

Nawaj said that the student Congress activists will raise their voice against corruption at all levels of the government.

Addressing a meeting in this connection at the Congress Bhavan, Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar said that the students can only change the situation in Odisha.

Targeting the Centre and State government over the issue of corruption, he said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have not kept their promise of creating lakhs of employment opportunities for youths.

He hit out at the Centre for the anti-farmer Farm Acts.OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the Students’ Congress will be made a well-organised unit.