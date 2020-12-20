Crocodile captured from Naladia village pond

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 12-feet long saltwater crocodile that had strayed into a pond in Naladia village near Bhitarkanika National Park was captured and later released in Patasala river by forest personnel on Friday evening.

The crocodile swam into the pond from Patasala river during high tide and was spotted by some villagers who alerted the forest personnel.

Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said the reptile tried to attack some villagers who were taking bath in the pond.

“We roped the crocodile after netting it and then released it in Patasala river,” he said, adding the reptile was injured while being captured. Sarat Patra, a local said, he could not believe his eyes when he saw the crocodile after it was captured.

“It was big enough to swallow a man,” he said. The DFO said the villagers were advised to be careful while venturing near water bodies.

The Forest department had erected 30 wooden barricades around rivers and ponds in the park to prevent crocodiles from getting into human habitations.